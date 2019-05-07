







ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" JANUSZKIEWICZ, 97, of Huntington, died Friday May 4, 2019 at the Woodlands Assisted Living. Betty was born August 9, 1921 in Ellwood City, Pa., a daughter of the late Alvie William Klindienst Sr. and Gladys Thomas Klindienst. She was a First Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps serving in Africa during WWII. She was a registered nurse in the operating room at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and retired from Huntington Hospital. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed the fellowship of the Quilters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Januszkiewicz; three sisters, Ellen Innes, Margaret Chapman, and Gwenda Lehmann; and five brothers, Alvie Jr., Eugene, Robert, Edward and Dr. David Klindienst. Survivors include two daughters, Pat Januszkiewicz and husband Frederick Martinez, MD, of Huntington, Catherine Christ of Herndon, Va.; one son, Dr. Samuel Januszkiewicz also of Huntington; two grandsons, David and Peter Januszkiewicz; and two granddaughters, Greta Lott and husband Thomas and Elizabeth Januszkiewicz. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Betty will be taken to Turner Funeral Home in Ellwood, Pa., for additional services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church (721 12th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701). Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 7, 2019