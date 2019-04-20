







ALICE FAYE (HARSHBARGER) GEMPERLINE, 75, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Sanford Eugene and Juanita (Bowen) Harshbarger. Her life was dedicated to caring for people and animals. She was formerly an E.M.T. at Pennington Bishop in New Boston and Life Ambulance in Portsmouth, an intensive care and surgical Nurse's Assistant at HB Macgruder Memorial Hospital in Port Clinton, a Nurse's Assistant at Best Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, and a loving caregiver. She was a member of the Shriners and the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Perry; her son, Gregory Scott Perry; and a sister, Rose Marie Arthur. Alice is survived by her husband, Howard Gemperline of Wheelersburg, Ohio; her daughter, Stephanie (Perry) Wunderlich and husband Eric of Alexandria, Va.; two stepsons, Christopher Scott Gemperline of Portsmouth and Jeffery Stiverson of Reyoldsburg, Ohio; two grandchildren, Caitlin Mackenzie Wunderlich and Evan Gregory Wunderlich; and two step-grandchildren, Daniel Stiverson and Taylor Nicole Stiverson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Father Nicholas Droll officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours before the service from 1 to 3 p.m.