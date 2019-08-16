|
ALICE GAY FRYE, 71, passed peacefully with her husband by her side on August 13, 2019, in Huntington, W.Va. Alice's soul was set free to be with her beloved father, Preston Cave, and mother, Nellie Cave, and the others who preceded her and were lucky enough to share her love. Alice was a lifelong resident of Huntington, W.Va. She met her husband, Thomas R. Frye, while attending Huntington High School; they were married and spent the next 55 years by each other's side. She was the mother of Michael A. Frye, Steven A. Frye and Carolyn A. Frye, all of whom were blessed to have her as their mother. She was the grandmother to four more of her joys, Erin Frye, Caleb Frye, Madison Frye and Rachel Frye. Alice also leaves behind her brother, Dr. William Cave, and a loving daughter-in-law, Melisa Frye. First and foremost, Alice was a dedicated mother. She was a fierce, but kind, Mama Bear. Alice never missed any of her kids' activities and games. She was a great fan of her son Michael's blaring trumpet playing, her son Steven's outdoor adventures, and also spending time with her best friend and daughter, Carolyn. One of her greatest joys was attending her granddaughter Erin's swim meets, where she was always the loudest fan in the stands. Alice enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, was a mean bowler, loved cooking stuffed peppers and liver and onions, and as a teen was the officially crowned Huntington Twist champion. She always had a smile for all, and she brightened the lives of everyone she met. Alice was a longtime employee of the Cabell County School Board, working both in the schools and in the Board Office. She was active in her younger years with the Woman's Club of Huntington. She was also an active parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Because of her faith, Alice is now holding the hand of her Savior, walking into the light and remembering all the love she has known in her life. A visitation will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019