







ALICE GERALDINE "JERRY" PANELL, 92, of Huntington, widow of Walter James Panell, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Cabell Health Care, Culloden. She was born October 11, 1926, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Emma Wallace Legg. Additional family members who have preceded her in death are three sisters, Carol Elkins, Maxine Horn and Vivian McCoy; and a brother, Forrest Legg. Alice was retired, having worked for the Cabell County Board of Education as a school cook. She attended Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, LTC Larry Panell and Deborah Panell of Catharpin, Va., Stephen and Carolyn Panell of Culloden and James A. Panell of Hohenwald, Tenn.; two sisters, Rosalee Haga of Apple Grove, W.Va., and Freda Gwilliams of South Point, Ohio; a brother, Fred Thomas Legg of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Lauren Panell of Catharpin, Va., Colleen Cox and husband Michael Cox of Lakewood, Wash., and Tara McMinn and husband Patrick McMinn of Ramsey, Ind.; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandria Dossett and Cassandra Dossett. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Dr. Dana Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Health Care Center for their care and support. Memorials may be sent to the Association for the Blind, The or Cabell Health Rehab. Friends may visit family after 1:30 p.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.