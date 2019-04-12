Services Handley Funeral Home Inc 7350 Lynn Ave Hamlin , WV 25523 (304) 824-2323 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Handley Funeral Home Inc 7350 Lynn Ave Hamlin , WV 25523 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Handley Funeral Home Inc 7350 Lynn Ave Hamlin , WV 25523 View Map Resources More Obituaries for ALICE TOMBLIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ALICE JANE (WORKMAN) TOMBLIN

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers







ALICE JANE WORKMAN TOMBLIN, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Branchland, W.Va., passed away from this life into her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Alice was born January 16, 1943, to the late Cecil Workman and Ruby Dare Workman Hill of Harts, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse W. Tomblin of Branchland, W.Va.; two brothers, Palmer and Charolett Workman of Chicago, Ill., and Raymond Workman of Midkiff, W.Va.; son-in-law, Willis Fraley; and stepdad, Ira Hill. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and faithful companion of 20 years, Bill Isner of Hurricane, W.Va.; two daughters, Erica and Tim Parsons Louisa, Ky., Gaylene Fraley of Pleasant View, W.Va.; one son, Dareck and Amy Tomblin of Branchland, W.Va.; grandchildren, Brandon and Keisha Parsons of Herrin, Ill., Shea and Justin Moore of Louisa, Ky., Breanna and William Setliff of Milton, Colt and Kelsie Tomblin of Branchland, W.Va., Emma Dial, Kelly Dial, Curry and Sasha Dial, all of Branchland, W.Va., Shawn and Jennifer Fraley of West Hamlin, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Lily May and Elin Alice Parsons, Ruby Dare, Sutton Jane and Vivi Lynn Moore, Harper Jayne Setliff, Greyson Issac and Maverick Denver Dial, Jordan Faith, Cameron Grace and Shannon Hope Fraley; her wonderful friend and caregiver, whom she loved like a daughter, Robin Strickland of Louisa, Ky.; sister-in-law, Karen Workman Bichard; several nieces and nephews, family and friends too numerous to list. Alice was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist and also attended Louisa Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Harts High School, Harts, W.Va. She also studied at the Jefferson School of Commerce in Charlottesville, Va., and is a Licensed Social Worker in West Virginia. In the spring of 1968, Alice answered an ad for employment at Lincoln County Opportunity Company where she would become an Outreach Coordinator. Alice told her family that this job would help with Christmas for her children. However, this soon became her career. In the beginning, she worked in a Community Center that was geared toward the low-income residents of Lincoln County. At this time, each center was responsible for their operations. Fundraisers were ongoing to take care of essentials such as building rent, utilities and daily operations. In the early 1970s, Alice was named as the new Executive Director of Lincoln County Opportunity Company, thus beginning what is known as her legacy. The nutrition program that was formerly handled by Southwestern Community Action Council acquired state funding, which allowed each county to start handling the program themselves. The Community Centers were renamed Multi-Purpose Senior Centers and programs geared toward seniors started picking up. Through the 1980s, Alice was known to walk the halls of the Capitol, making the need for funding to operate senior services known to Legislators, Delegates and Senators. It didn't take long for them to recognize her name, for she was a fierce advocate on behalf of Lincoln County's seniors. In the mid 1990s, Alice broke ground on a new building to house her central office and Hamlin Senior Center. This building was paid for with a majority of funds from income acquired through dedication and determination. To date, Alice is still dedicated and determined to serve the senior citizens of Lincoln County. Her list of accomplishments is extensive and includes Member of West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education and Member of West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, serving four consecutive terms as Quadrant Leader and four consecutive terms as Vice President of the WV Directors of Senior and Community Services. During her tenure with WVDSCS, Alice has always been able to contact the appropriate governing authority when any senior issues have arisen. Alice was able to arrange meetings on behalf of WVDSCS with both Governor Manchin and Governor Tomblin. Both meetings resulted in increasing revenues to the WVDSCS programs. Alice is a true asset to the work of West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services. Awards and certificates are as follows: 1988 Mountaineer Millionaire by West Virginia Treasurer A. James Manchin; 1994 Distinguished West Virginian by Governor Gaston Caperton; 1995 Appointed to the West Virginia University Hospital Board; 1998 Distinguished West Virginian by Governor Cecil Underwood; 2002 Distinguished West Virginian by Governor Bob Wise; 2002 Distinguished Mountaineer by Secretary of State Joe Manchin III; 2002 Jewel of the Hills by Secretary of State Joe Manchin III; 2002 Certified Grants Specialist by National Grant Writers Association; 2006 Distinguished West Virginian by Governor Joe Manchin III; 2008 Certificate of Recognition by Governor Joe Manchin III; 2008 Certificate of Recognition by Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito; 2008 Certificate of Recognition by Congressman Nick Joe Rahall; 2008 Certificate of Recognition by Senator Robert C. Byrd; 2008 Certificate of Recognition by Senator Jay Rockefeller; and 2011 Distinguished West Virginian by Governor Earl Ray Tomblin. The family wishes to thank the staff of 5 south ICU at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., and all of our family and friends for all their love and help. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Jerry Duncan, Clifford Ellis and Brian Barrett. Eulogy will be given by Bill Carpenter, whom she loved like a son; Robert Roswell, her dear friend; and Dareck Tomblin, her son. The burial will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries