ALICE LEE FERGUSON

ALICE LEE FERGUSON, 82, of Kenova, wife of Daniel Ferguson, died Dec. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She and her husband opened and managed Dan Ferguson Music. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church of Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the church or to MD Anderson Children's Art Project, 6900 Fannin St., Suite 1.1000, Houston, TX 77030. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
