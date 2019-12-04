|
Mrs. ALICE LEE FERGUSON, 82, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova, with Pastor Steve Willis officiating. Private interment will take place in Woodmere Memorial Park. A proud West Virginia native, Alice Lee was born August 24, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Senator Maurice Glenn Taylor and Leila Robey Taylor. At a young age, her family moved to Matewan, W.Va., where she grew up and attended school. She later attended high school at Stuart Hall School in Staunton, Va., and graduated from West Virginia University. In 1959, she married Dan Ferguson, her loving husband for over sixty years. They settled in Kenova, W.Va., where she taught high school for several years, and Dan opened and managed Dan Ferguson Music, worked as First Baptist Church's Music Minister and New Generation Choir Director, and was also an entrepreneur. Alice Lee raised their three daughters and played vital roles in Dan's music ministry and entrepreneurism. As a member of First Baptist Church for over sixty years, she served and loved the church body and community alongside Dan. As a longtime volunteer at the church's Wednesday Night Dinner or in her home on a Sunday after church, she was always feeding and caring for others through her gift of cooking and hospitality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Malinda "Linda" Taylor Walter. Her memory will be cherished dearly by her surviving family members - husband Daniel Ferguson; daughter Lee Anne Gillispie and husband Kevin, daughter Mary Glenn Rice, and daughter Malinda Johnson and husband Tom; granddaughters Lee Stonestreet and husband Andrew, Taylor Hiestand, Haidyn Johnson, beloved grandson Cooper Johnson, and great-grandson Beckett Stonestreet. She is also survived by a brother, Maurice Glenn Taylor Jr. and his wife Carol, brother-in-law Bill Walter, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kenova, 1120 Poplar St., Kenova, WV 25530 or M.D. Anderson Children's Art Project, 6900 Fannin Street Suite 1.1000, Houston, TX 77030. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.