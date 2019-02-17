







ALICE LOUISE "PINKY" DEMENT, 93, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation services will be conducted Monday February 18, 2019 from noon-1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. A private burial for immediate family will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Alice was born June 16, 1925, to the late Oliver and Nellie Pinkerman. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael O. Katrinic and brother, George Pinkerman. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (William) Stoler of Barboursville, and one sister, RuthAnn Harrison of Ceredo; five grandchildren, Gina (Rob) Duckworth of Mooresville, N.C.; Angie Rimmer of Barboursville; Erica (James) Earwood of Huntington; Lana Stepp of Huntington; and Michael Stoler of Barboursville; and Jason (Lisa) Lambert of Angier, N.C.; eight great-grandchildren, Mason Rimmer, Jacob and Camryn Duckworth, Sydney, Jaylon, Gabriella, and Grant Earwood, and Addison Stepp; and special friends Peggy and Paula Sue. Alice's first job was at the age of 14 during World War II when she became Huntington's first "Milk Girl" for Guyan Creamery Company. Alice began working for the West Virginia Department of Highways in March 1961 as a secretary. Her hard work and dedication led to the position of Senior Engineer Technician for Construction IV – the first woman to ever hold the position. After a short retirement in 1988, Alice worked for Slash Construction, Turman Construction, and Brayman Construction as an EEO Officer and made her final retirement in June 2010. Pinky helped pave the way for women to go into a field mostly held by men. Her achievements in the construction business not only gained her respect and recognition in the community and with co-workers, but with political figures as well.