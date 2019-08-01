|
ALICE M. MAYO SPERRY, 85, passed from this world to eternal life on July 27, 2019, in Anderson, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Alva Fairchild Mayo and a resident of Wayne County for 82 years. During her life, Alice was a cosmetologist, owning and operating beauty salons in the Kenova area for 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Richard Sperry, and grandson, Jeremy Shoemaker, as well as three brothers and two sisters. She was a member of Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church for more than 55 years. Alice is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sperry Shoemaker and her husband William Jerald Shoemaker of Anderson; granddaughter, Bethany Shoemaker Hendricks of Destin, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Adrienne, Owen and Lydia; two brothers and two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; a lifelong friend she dearly loved, Nona Maxine Tucker; and loyal, treasured clients she enjoyed over the years. She will long be remembered for her fierce independence and dedication to her work. A graveside service will be observed at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, the Rev. Kim Stone officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family wishes to express their gratitude to a host of family and friends who acted as caretakers during Alice's extended illness, including the staff in the Memory Care Unit at Summit Place Assisted Living in Anderson, S.C. "For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known." 1 Corinthians 13:12.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019