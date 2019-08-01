Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Encouragers Fellowship Church
1630 Doulton Ave.
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE WHITFIELD-WASHINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE MARIE WHITFIELD-WASHINGTON

Send Flowers
ALICE MARIE WHITFIELD-WASHINGTON Obituary




ALICE MARIE WHITFIELD-WASHINGTON, 52, of Dunbar, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, daughter of Alice Mae Martin-Scott, died July 28 at home. She was a caregiver with Hopewell Community Services. Home-Going services will be at noon Saturday, Encouragers Fellowship Church, 1630 Doulton Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV 25705, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries