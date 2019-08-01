|
ALICE MARIE WHITFIELD-WASHINGTON, 52, of Dunbar, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, daughter of Alice Mae Martin-Scott, died July 28 at home. She was a caregiver with Hopewell Community Services. Home-Going services will be at noon Saturday, Encouragers Fellowship Church, 1630 Doulton Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV 25705, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019