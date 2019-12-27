|
ALICE QUEEN, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens. Alice was born July 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Charlie Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Queen, and brothers, Lawrence York, Wallace Saddler and Chester Saddler. She is survived by her son, Larry York (Jane) of Panama City, Fla., daughter, Anna Perry, and son, Charlie Queen (Jennifer), all of Wayne, W.Va. Alice has 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very special sister, Anna Lee Damron of Lavalette, W.Va. Alice was strong-willed, independent and spunky. She was a practical joker by nature and never passed up an opportunity to crack a joke or make someone laugh. All that knew her loved her good humor and larger-than-life personality. Alice loved a hot cup of coffee with cream, as well as sharing Reese's Cups with her grandkids. One of her favorite pastimes was completing word search puzzles. Alice spent many years of her life caring for several of her grandchildren. She was a natural caregiver and never hesitated to help someone in need. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. They took excellent care of Alice, and like anyone who knew her, grew to love her and her fun personality. While she will be sorely missed here on Earth, Heaven is rejoicing.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019