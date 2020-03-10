|
ALICE RUTH COX HITCHCOCK, 90, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Kenova Church of God, of which she had been a member for 70 years and was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Bishop Paul Cantrell will officiate the service. Ruth was born February 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Lucian and Marie Spaulding Cox. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and was also a seamstress who loved to quilt. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Raymond C. Hitchcock, her son Donald Gene Lester and one brother, Gerald Cox. She is survived by her sister Lois Perchan; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki (Robert Scott) Haynie and Linda (Steve) Fouch; one step-son, Darrell Hitchcock; two sisters-in-law, Ann Cox and Ronnie (Charles) Cantrell; four granddaughters, Alice, Angel, Sarah and Donese; three grandsons, Scott, Nathaniel and Josh; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a special nephew and his wife, Bill and Louise Weddington. Visitation will be Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland, Ky. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020