ALICE RUTH HUTCHISON BOWEN, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God with Pastor Greg Tomlinson and Minister David Callicoat officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was born June 5, 1949 in Cabell County, W.Va., daughter of the late Carl F. and Rose Ann Brumfield Hutchison. Alice was a faithful servant who taught Sunday school and was later the Assistant Sunday School Superintendent. She devoted her life to her Heavenly Father and served at Jefferson Avenue Church of God under Pastor Paul Ray Farley and Pastor Greg Tomlinson. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Perry Hutchison and one sister, Anna Louise Hutchison. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jerald G. Bowen; two sons, Gary Dale Bowen and Joseph Mark Bowen; four grandchildren, Amanda Bowen Hay (Joseph), Cody Bowen (Kristen Brooke), Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Furr, Kaylee Furr and Hadley Bowen; two sisters, Pansey Albright (Alan) and Marie Rigney (Jack); two brothers, Arnold Hutchison and Curtis Hutchison (Barb) and a special friend for over 50 years, Sandy Marcum Chadwick. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019