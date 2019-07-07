The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
ALICIA JEAN DAVIS


1992 - 2019
ALICIA JEAN DAVIS, 26, of Milton, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1992, in Cabell County, a daughter of Richard Keith Hysell and the late Kathy Renee Hatfield Hysell. In addition to her father, she is survived by one sister, April Dawn Roberts; one brother, Josh Hysell and his wife LeAnne; one niece, Aubrey, and one nephew, Liam Roberts. At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
