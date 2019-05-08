







ALISON MCLEAN YEOMAN NIXON, 53, of Ceredo, formerly of Wheeling, W.Va., passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Medical Center on May 4, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late William G. and Helen B. Yeoman. Surviving are a daughter, Madison McLean Nixon (Matthew Peppard), and a son, Joshua Michael Nixon; triplet grandchildren, Luna McLean, Varo Allen and Atticus Matthew Peppard, all of Moundsville, W.Va. Alison is also survived by a sister, Susan (Clyde) May of Huntington; and two brothers, Philip (Lori) Yeoman of Louisville, Ky., and Paul (Lisa) Yeoman of Kenova; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Alison was a kind and gentle soul with a passion for animals. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701, or the Webark Estates Inc., Route 1 Box 431-A, Moundsville, WV 26041. At her request, a private memorial service will be held for Alison at a later date. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019