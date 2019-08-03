|
ALLAN LEE MOIR, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Gospel Church by Pastor Keith Wiebe. A Celebration of Life Fellowship will follow. He was born November 15, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minn., a son of the late Gerald "Jerry" James Moir and Joyce Margaret Larson Moir. Al graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1957 before he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He graduated from Bob Jones University in 1966 where he met his wife. Together they served as missionaries with The Navigators for over 30 years in Indonesia, Russia and various US Military Bases. In the last couple of years, he served as a deacon at Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, W.Va., and volunteered at the Huntington City Mission. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca "Becky" Yaste Moir; children, Lee Anne Moir Clarke (Ian G. Clarke), David Allan Moir (Laura O'Dell Moir) and James Brack Moir (Beverly Baker Moir); grandchildren, Jacob Allan Lockhart, Oksana Rebecca "Becca" Brown (Alex), Sarah Jeanette Moir, Taylor Rebecca Moir Tompkins (Josh), Amber Louise Clarke, Mackenzie Grace Moir, Jayce Brack Moir, Zachary David Moir; sister, Kay Sharon Moir Kast (William Edgar Kast); brother-in-law, Dennis Allen Yaste; a great-grandson, Marous Alexander Brown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Grace Gospel Church Mission Fund: Grace Gospel Church Mission Fund, In Memory of Allan Moir, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019