ALLEN DEWAYNE ADAMS, 63, of Ona, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his residence. Allen was born January 7, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Herman and Jessie Marie Williams Adams. He was retired from Service Wire. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Wright Adams; one daughter, Angela D. Adams; and one son, Brian C. Adams and wife Sandra, all of Ona; four grandchildren, Christopher J. Adams, Kylie L. Adams, Breianna M. Jarrell and Jameson C. Adams. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019