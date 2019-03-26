







ALLEN ODELL LUCAS, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, peacefully left his earthly home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy; his daughters Teresa, Karen and Lisa; and grandsons Joshua, Cole and Reece. Allen was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Hubball, West Virginia, to Chauncey and Opal Lucas. He grew up in Branchland, West Virginia, along with six brothers and three sisters. Allen graduated from Guyan Valley High School in Branchland in 1961. At Guyan Valley, he was involved in Future Farmers of America, German Club, National Honor Society, and served as Student Council President during his senior year. He was well-liked and respected by teachers and peers and was known as an exceptional student and loyal friend. After graduation, Allen, like five of his brothers, served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1961 until 1964. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he accepted employment with West Virginia American Water Company in the drafting department and remained in their employ until his retirement as Manager of Operations in 2004. During the early years of his career, he also attended night school and graduated from Marshall University in 1976 with a BBA in Accounting. Prior to his retirement, Allen served on the City of Huntington Planning Commission for nine years, two of which were as Chairman. Allen will always be remembered as a man of integrity, generosity, fairness, and honesty. He was a loving husband and father with an affinity for math and a dry wit. He enjoyed gardening, The Andy Griffith Show, Looney Toons, science fiction, and a good joke. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as siblings Jennings "Dale" Lucas, Okey "Dwayne" Lucas, Esther Martens, and most recently, James Gilbert Lucas. He is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Lucas; his daughters Teresa Lucas Hogsett (Ronnie), Karen Lucas, and Lisa Lucas; his grandsons Joshua Michalski, Cole Hogsett, and Reece Hogsett; his "like a daughter" sister-in-law Valerie "Jane" Washington (Tim) and their children Shawn Washington, Michael Washington, Valerie Campbell, and Annie Fullen; brothers Fred Lucas (Jeannie), Bud Lucas (Lu), and Roger Lucas (Billie); sisters Karen Porter (George), and Sharon Lucas (Ron); and several nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly and will forever miss him. Funeral services will be conducted at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, West Virginia, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with Jonah Adkins officiating. Friends may visit between noon and time of service on Wednesday. Burial will be at Lucas-Madden Cemetery in Hamlin, West Virginia following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary