







LT. CDR. ALLEN R. SHUFF (Retired), passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Holston Manor in Kingsport, Tenn., after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Granite City, Illinois, and moved to Huntington in 1951. He was the oldest son of Curtis Ray Shuff and Bernice Keel Shuff. He is a graduate of East Huntington High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University and went on to get his Masters in Electrical Communications. As a child, he learned to work on electronics and worked in a television repair shop. He joined the Navy and became an electronics technician. His love of electronics and to help others was his drive to be an Armature Radio Operator (Ham). Whenever he was looking for a new home, the first thing he did was look to see the best spot for his tower. He was also a MARS (Military Affiliated Radio Station) operator. He gave countless hours to people he never met so they could stay in contact with their deployed service member. Commander Shuff was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Air Medal, Good Conduct, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Armed Forces Expeditionary and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Ray Shuff; mother, Bernice (Keel); brother, James. Commander Shuff is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Nance); three children, Cheryl Hutton (Michael), Michael Shuff (Maryann) and Melissa Lawrence (Chris); 10 grandchildren, Ryan Hutton, Courtney Hutton, Nickolas Hutton, Jason Shuff (Tiffany), Jacob Shuff, Jessica Shuff, Jennifer Bridges (Douglas), Michael Shoffner, Natalie Lawrence, Krystal Brooke Oxfurth (Seth); three great-grandchildren, Roman Shuff, Jade Bridges and Myles Bridges; sister, Audrey Saunders (Eddie); brother, Mark Shuff (Robin); along with a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Southview Community Church. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Bill Willis officiating. A military graveside will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:40 a.m. To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tenn., is serving the Shuff family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 28, 2019