







ALLYSSA ANN CRAWFORD, 30, of Huntington, W.Va., passed Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after an illness. Allyssa was born to Hollie Davis and Kristine Davis (McCarthy) on August 22, 1988, in Cabell County. She was a mother to four beautiful children, Chase, Desiree, Dylan and Hollee Crawford, and an earthly mother to Cambree Crawford as well as her brother, Cody. Her only regret would be missing out on the trials and triumphs of these amazing children she graced this world with. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dakota Davis, her father, Hollie Davis, and her grandmother, Sharon. She is survived by her husband, Zachary Crawford, her beautiful children, Chase, Desiree, Dylan and Hollee; her mother and stepfather, Kristine and Jake; her brother, Cody Davis; sisters, Tanisa, Breanna, Kirsten, Mia and Kylie, all of Huntington; uncle, Jason Martin; and so many more friends and family that we hope can join in her Celebration of Life at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m., with services to follow at 4 p.m. Allyssa, the girl that seemed unbreakable. Broke she dropped the fake smile and whispered, Jesus I can't do this anymore. He replied, daughter, I never wanted you to. I've been waiting for you; let me carry you home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary