ALMA DYER FRASHER, 91, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Tommy Damron officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born on May 27, 1928 in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dillard Dyer and Nancy Margaret Finley Dyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother and her beloved husband, Frank Frasher. Survivors include two loving daughters, Diann Frasher and Judy Rakes; two adored grandchildren and their families; granddaughter Whitney Watts and her children, Abby, Tyson, and Delaney; and grandson Garrett Rakes and his son, Lucas. She is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Norma Frasher, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Alma grew up in the back woods of rural Wayne County with loving parents and extended family. She very much enjoyed telling stories, youthful playtime, and adventures with cousins and friends. She was truly a child of Appalachia. Her education was very important to her and the grandchildren often heard about her explorations while walking many miles to catch the bus for Wayne High School. While at school, along with academics, she participated in girls basketball, playing on the defensive side of the court. Alma loved all types of sports, especially watching her grandchildren play. Alma started teaching in a one-room school right after her high school graduation and earned her degree in Elementary Education from Marshall College. She taught school in Wayne County for 30 years and to all her former students, she truly loved you. She was raised in a Christian home and was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. She was the matriarch of her family and is already sadly missed but is now participating in a joyous reunion with our savior, her most precious husband, parents, grandparents, family and friends. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020