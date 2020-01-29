|
ALMA I. HALL WILSON, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow at Patrick Cemetery. She was born February 23, 1938, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Raymond and Reda Bradshaw Hall. Alma formerly worked as an assistant manager for the Charter House in Wayne. Also preceding her in death were six brothers, Donald, Kenneth, Ernest, Edgar, Glen and Ronnie Hall. Survivors include two sisters, Jean Waldorff and husband Marlin of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Joyce Watts and husband Jack of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Danny Hall of Monroe, Tenn., and Gary Hall of Jackson, Ohio; along with a host of nieces and nephews, including one special niece, Jasmine Watts. Friends may call from noon until service time Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020