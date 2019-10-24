|
|
ALMA MAXINE GILLISPIE PURNELL, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, of natural causes, at the age of 91. Maxine has lived happily in Hawaii with her granddaughter, Shannon Tauchert, and family for the last 10 years. Born In Huntington, W.Va., Oct. 12, 1928. Prior to Hawaii, she lived with her beloved husband, James Edgar Purnell, of 60 years, whom preceded her in death. Maxine and Jim together raised their three children in Columbus, Ohio. Following her husband's passing, Maxine moved to Ventura, Calif., for a period of about 5 years, to be near her children and grandchildren. She was an active member for 40 years of The Reynoldsburg, Ohio Nazarene Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well great- great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Survived by her children and spouses, James and Sharon Purnell (Marysville, Ohio), Larry and Cindy Purnell (Camarillo, Calif.), and Kimberly and Mark Ricketts (Ventura, Calif.); five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and five great- great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Kona, Kailua Kona, Hawaii. She will be laid to rest, together with her husband Jim Purnell's ashes, reuniting them, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. An intimate 2:30 p.m. closed-casket graveside service will be held at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd., Camarillo, Calif.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019