ALMA VIRGINIA (LAWHORN) FISCHER, 87, departed this life Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a long battle of cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Boyd Franklin Fischer; son, Darrell Fischer; daughters-in-law, Nora Fischer, Alice Fischer; granddaughter, Christy Fischer; and great granddaughter, Jenny Gail Elkins. She is survived by a sister, Tressie Francis Lawhorn; sister-in-law, Hester Lawhorn; seven children, Virena Elkins, Wendell (Denise), Larry (Sandy), Danny (Claudia), Billy (Carol), Timmy (Karen), and Regina Fischer; a daughter-in-law, Vickie Fischer; 20 grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah), Aaron (Gina), Ryan (Jessica Meek), Bethany, Lelia, and Abby Fischer, Jack (Nina), and Jeremy (Heather) Elkins, Melissa (Greg) Cremeans, Elizabeth (Samuel) Rose, Rebecca (Dustin) Seymour, Shawna (Dustin) Casdorph, Brittaney (Ranson) Britton, Braxton Horn, Dillon Horn, Quentin Crawford, Angela Adkins, Angela Pearson and Shawn and Eric Simmons; 31 great-grandchildren, Ancil, Cornelius, Nicholas, Elijah, Judson, Addison, Jamison, Alexis, Braden, Zoey, Caylee, Devon, Kaylee, Samantha, Stormie, Anthony, Jacob, Jessica, Johnathan, Janessa, Baby Jack, Austin, Shaelynn, Arianna, Lilly, Olivia, Rylee, Maggie, Luke, Aiden, and Xane, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alma was a member of Good Samaritan Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob Hale. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019