ALMA VIRGINIA SMITH CHAPMAN, of Milton, at 91 years 7 months of age, was reunited with the love of her life in her heavenly home, after nearly 30 years, on April 8, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born September 8, 1927, to the late Carter Joseph and Rosa Edmunds Smith. Alma was the third born of 14 children in Cabell County, all delivered by a midwife on the Smith family farm where she lived her entire life. She was a seamstress by trade for 75 years, starting her career at the young age of 16. Alma retired after 32 years service from Huntington Industry (dress factory). She then worked in alterations at Anderson Newcomb, Men's Warehouse, and Stone and Thomas. In the late 1980s, she opened Alma's Alterations in Milton, where she worked until the age of 90. Alma's Alterations doors opened at 4:30 a.m. each morning and she welcomed each customer with a smile and a cup of coffee. The many customers that entered her door soon became "family." Alma was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Vonzo Chapman, in 1989. She was also preceded in death by eight brothers: Wilson, Mark, Henry, Carter, Roy, Ellis, Gary, and Darrell Smith; and two sisters, Vivian Peyton and Carol Smith. She is survived by her only daughter, for whom they prayed to have for 10 years, Paula Jean Chapman Johnson; her son-in-law, Wayne Johnson, whom she loved as a son for almost 40 years; two granddaughters, Kelli Clark and Sara Cantrell; one very special great grandson, Waylon Jeffrey Cottrell, whom she loved and cherished with all her heart. Alma is also survived by two sisters, Velma Auffant and Mary Clagg Hurt (Bud); one brother, Don Smith (Shirley) all of Milton; a very special sister-in-law, Sue Clark (Roger) of Flatwoods, Ky.; and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved and cared for all her life. Alma was a life time member of Bias Chapel Church. She loved her little country church and her church family. Most importantly, she loved sharing her love of God and Christian faith, being a Christian for over 80 years. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. April 10, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, in Milton, and presided over by Rev. Steve Hinkle. Visitation will be for two hours before the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. Alma will finally be laid to rest beside Vonzo, her beloved husband, in Templeton Family Cemetery on Barker's Ridge Road. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Bret Guy, Josh Guy, Johnny Auffant, Joe Auffant, Doug Peyton, Tom Perry, Joe Smith and Zach Whitt. Honorary pallbearer is Jimmy Smith. Her family would like to thank Dr. Kathy Harvey of Logan, W.Va., Lora Dawn Smith and the excellent staff of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Also thank you to the staff of Paramount Senior Living (formerly Midland Meadows), where she resided the last 18 months in the Dementia Care Unit in Ona. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Alma's memory to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019