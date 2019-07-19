The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
ALVA CLAGG


1923 - 2019
ALVA CLAGG Obituary




ALVA CLAGG, 95, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his brother's home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Chelcie Gibson. Burial will follow in Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Alva was born September 27, 1923, in Milton, a son of the late Walter and Della Legg Clagg. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Ernest (Stella), Gerald, Donald, Harold (Dorothy) and David Clagg; and three sisters, Lizzie, Donnie, and his twin Alma (Max) Cooper. He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sadie Clagg. Alva was of Baptist faith. He is survived by his brother, Ivan Clagg; sisters-in-law, Della Clagg-Cline and Mary Clagg; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Gerald Clagg, Keith Clagg, Gary Hightower, Doug Peyton, Junior Cremeans and Jim Cremeans. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 19, 2019
