ALVA "ALVIE" JUNIOR BLAKE, 88, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Monday, January 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jim Short officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Grandkids Daniel Bias, Dakota, Shawn, Bradley, Kayla Blake and Jennifer Ferguson will serve as pallbearers. Alvie was born October 4, 1931, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Albert and Missouri Blake. Also preceding him in death was his daughter, Linda, son, Ricky, and several brothers and sisters. He retired from Donahue Construction. He is survived by the love of his life, Ruth Blake; three sons, George (Debbie) Blake of Chesapeake, Ohio, Mark Bias of Poca, W.Va., John (Vickie) Blake of Leon, W.Va.; two daughters, Vickie (Kevin) Adkins of Wayne, W.Va., Janet (Greg Ferguson) Blake of Huntington; one brother, Garland Blake of Lesage, W.Va.; his loving pet, Queenie; several nieces and nephews; 14 grandkids, Alishia (Josh) Stombock, Brandi (Dwayne) Johnson, Brandon Blake, Shane Blake, Daniel (Samantha) Bias, Jacqueline Bias, Whitley Bias, Jennifer Ferguson, Bradley Blake, Kayla Blake, Felicia Webb, Dakota Blake, Shawn Blake, Dakota Marie Hensley; 23 great-grandkids, Hailey, Brysen, Haven, Jocelyn, Conner, Hunter, Desiree, Dylan, Lilly, Sophia, Jazmine, Trevon, Kyerra, Lakiya, Brantley, Nicholas, Deonte, Cameron, Chase, Cole, Gage, Brooklynn and Leauna. Special Thanks to St. Mary's Home Health Care Staff, especially Leslie, Amy and Terry; Jan Care, Ceredo EMS; Sherry Adkins; Dr. Daniel Whitmore; Elizabeth Midkiff and Hospice of Huntington. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.