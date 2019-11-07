The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Hill Family Cemetery
North Fork of Big Creek
Boone County, WV
ALVIN "CHIP" "BUD" HILL Jr.


1932 - 2019
ALVIN "BUD" "CHIP" HILL Jr. Obituary




ALVIN "BUD" "CHIP" HILL JR., 87, of Ceredo, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born January 19, 1932, in Putnam County, but was raised on the North Fork of Big Creek, Boone County, W.Va. He was the son of the late Alvin and Kerma (Estep) Hill. He was retired from Smith Tranfer. He was a well-known local bowler, having bowled a perfect 300 game. He was a friend to many, especially his Burger King buddies. He is survived by one daughter, Donna (Aaron Akers) Adkins of Huntington; one son, Alvin Ray (Rita Hansson) Hill of Palm Bay, Florida; a grandson, Matthew David (Kathryn) Adkins; a great-granddaughter, Kairi Adkins; a half-sister, Linda (Roger) Marcum; a half-brother, James Robert Hill; and the mother of his children, Jean Hill. He is also survived by a niece, Jenny Parsons, and a nephew, Bobby Woods, the children of his sister, Jean Woods. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Earl F. Hill officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at the Hill Family Cemetery on the North Fork of Big Creek, Boone County, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
