|
|
ALVIN "BUD" NOLTE, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 6, 1953, in Wheeling, W.Va., to Alvin and Charlotte Nolte. He is survived by his wife, Vickie; son, James (Angie) Percy; and daughter, Mary (life partner Phil) Cerullo. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Jeffrey Percy. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah (Tom) Walsh; brother, Dan (Roberta) Nolte; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at C-3 Church, Sand Road, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to area Hospice or Cancer Centers. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019