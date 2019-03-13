|
|
AMANDA LEE JORDAN HAFNER, 28, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born September 29, 1990, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Blake. She is survived by her father, Leslie Jordan; significant other, Christopher "C.J." Hafner; one brother, Scott Crank; one aunt, Jeannie Terry; three uncles, Jeff Terry, William Crank and James Keller; and friends, Stephen Matthews and Maxine Hall. She loved life and enjoyed country and pop music. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va., with entombment to follow. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019