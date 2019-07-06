The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AMANDA KESSICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMANDA LEE KESSICK


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AMANDA LEE KESSICK Obituary




AMANDA LEE KESSICK, 35, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 28, 2019. She was born April 9, 1984, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of Dreama Sue Byrd Kessick and the late Jack Lee Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Byrd, and uncle, Clinton Wintz. She is also survived by her children, Samuel Harvey, Tyler Harvey, Matt Dillon and Chase Harvey; companion, Farnia Ray Harvey; three sisters, Shauna Kessick, Tia Byrd and Lakasha Kessick; and one brother, Anthony Kessick. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now