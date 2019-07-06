|
AMANDA LEE KESSICK, 35, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 28, 2019. She was born April 9, 1984, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of Dreama Sue Byrd Kessick and the late Jack Lee Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Byrd, and uncle, Clinton Wintz. She is also survived by her children, Samuel Harvey, Tyler Harvey, Matt Dillon and Chase Harvey; companion, Farnia Ray Harvey; three sisters, Shauna Kessick, Tia Byrd and Lakasha Kessick; and one brother, Anthony Kessick. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019