Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Funeral Home
2409 Center Street
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
(606) 739-6261
Resources
More Obituaries for VANHOOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMOS JAY VANHOOSE

Obituary Flowers

AMOS JAY VANHOOSE Obituary




AMOS JAY VANHOOSE, 83, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sue VanHoose, died May 16 at his residence. He was retired from Columbia Gas. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Neal Funeral Home; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church or Community Hospice. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries