AMOS JAY VANHOOSE, 83, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sue VanHoose, died May 16 at his residence. He was retired from Columbia Gas. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Neal Funeral Home; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church or Community Hospice. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
