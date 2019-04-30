







ANDREW J. FRY IV, 89, of Safety Harbor, Fla., and of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence in Florida. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born August 16, 1929, in Coalwood, W.Va., a son of the late Andrew J. Fry III and Artie Adkins Fry. Andrew and his brothers, Harold and Les, took over operations of the Fry Brothers Mining Company in East Lynn, W.Va., from their father where he worked from the late 1940s to the late 1970s. After leaving East Lynn, W.Va., Andrew continued working as a self-employed coal operator for many years. Following retirement, he spent most of his time in his garage restoring antique cars and traveling with his wife. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. His son, Andrew J. Fry V, also preceded him in death, along with brothers William Fry (infant), Harold Fry, Leslie "Les" Fry, and Lucian Thurman "L.T." Fry; sister Mary Elizabeth "Micky" and husband Charles McCoy; his in-laws Lucy and Burl Blankenship, Evelyn and Don Toney, Jacquelin Joan "Hilda" and Les Waggoner, Larry Blankenship, and Karen Blankenship; and son-in-law, Henry Smith. Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Elenor Blankenship Fry; his daughter, Rosemary Fry of Safety Harbor, Fla.; a sister, Rosa Lee "Dot" and husband Don Gillette of Lavalette, W.Va.; a grandson, Christopher and wife Jessie Blankenship of Ashland, Ky.; two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Lilly Blankenship; sisters-in-law Dottie Blankenship of Reedsville, Ohio, Sally Ann and husband Sherman Moore of Pamplin, Va., and Lovella Fry of Wayne, W.Va.; a special cousin Johnnie "Hawk" and wife Margaret McClellan of East Lynn, W.Va.; his "Florida Family," Edward Castagna, Jackie Woodfield, and the entire staff at Castagna Law Firm; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Dr. John Young at Young's Foundation and his staff, Dr. Kevin Franklin and Dr. Francis Roque and their staff at Cornerstone Dental, as well as Peter Snelling and staff with Right at Home Care for their excellent in-home care, support, and love during Andrew's illness. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019