







ANDY BAUMGARDNER passed away on March 23, 2019. He led quite the adventurous life, including climbing El Capitan in Yosemite, exploring caves, skydiving, backpacking through parks, living the island life in Puerto Rico, guiding tourists through the waters of the New River Gorge, and skiing from SnowShoe to Truckee, California. He was a talented artist, contractor and cabinet maker, and he spent many years building cellphone towers across West Virginia and Western Michigan. Andy was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe. He is survived by his parents, David and Eleanor Baumgardner; his sister, Mary Ellen Black; nephew, Michael Baumgardner (Lisha); and his two nieces Abi Black and Annie Black-Hale (Nathan), as well as his Aunt Sue and many beloved cousins and special friends, Johnny Anderson, Randall Roberts and Donnie Wheeler. There will be a celebration of Andy's life on Saturday afternoon at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church's Family Life Center from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Due to Andy's love of the outdoors, the family asks in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to the National Park Foundation (www.nationalparks.org). Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary