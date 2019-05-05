|
ANDY WAYNE CHRISTIAN, 46, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on July 23, 1972, in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Paul Allen and Mary Frances Hinkle Christian. He is also survived by one daughter, Andrea Sowards and her husband Chris; one brother, Paul Christian Jr.; two grandchildren, Bentley Sowards and Ellie Sowards; his companion, Jenny Casey; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one brother, Cecil Christian. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Gilbert Junior Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 5, 2019