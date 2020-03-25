Home

Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
ANETTA ANN CLAYPOOL GAY

ANETTA ANN CLAYPOOL GAY Obituary

ANETTA ANN CLAYPOOLE GAY, 73, of Huntington, wife of Larry Randall Gay, died March 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 27 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. A private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to the recent public health concerns, 10 people at a time are allowed during visitation times. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020
