ANETTA ANN CLAYPOOLE GAY, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born December 25, 1946, in Weston, W.Va., the daughter of Garrett and Margaret Riddle Claypoole. Anetta was a homemaker, member of Apostolic Life Cathedral and was an avid WVU athletics fan. She was preceded in death by her father, Garrett Claypoole, brother, Robert Claypoole, and sister, Vera Claypoole. In addition to her mother, Anetta is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Larry Randall Gay of Huntington; two sons, Larry Charles (Joyce) Gay of Huntington, Randall Scott (Rhonda) Gay of Indian Trail, N.C.; four grandchildren, Larry Charles II (April), Ashley Arden, Devin and Victoria; three great-grandchildren, Colton, Christopher, Karsyn; and one brother-in-law, Nelson Gay. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, at noon on Friday, March 27, 2020, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. A private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the mortuary. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary will be honoring the recommendation and will only allow 10 people or less at one time during the visitation. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this time. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020