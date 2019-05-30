Home

ANGELA K. SPENCER OWENS, 71, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born December 1, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Violet Milton Spencer. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Timmy, Terry and Gary Spencer. Angela was a 1964 graduate of Milton High School and retired from Walmart. She is survived by her husband, Robert Owens; daughter and son-in-law, Alisha and Les Harbour of Huntington; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Kathi Spencer of Hurricane, Brent and Beth Spencer of Milton and Clyde and Chrissy Spencer of Melbourne, Fla.; and two sisters, Sandy DeJarnett of Winter Haven, Fla., and Donna Lane and her husband Mike of Kenova. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019
