|
|
ANITA McCLURE MULLER, 96, widow of Louis R. Muller, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Ormond Beach, Fla., Hospice Center. She was born April 19, 1923, in Gallup, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Harrison McClure and Nettie Shivel McClure, her brothers and sister-in-law, John (Jane) McClure and George McClure, sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ethel (Winton) Wilks, Emma Lou (Hugh) Vaughn; son-in-law, Michael G. Jenkins. She is survived by daughters, Marcia Muller of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Nancy Jenkins; grandson, Matthew Reid Jenkins and wife Ginger Jenkins; and great-grandsons, Michael A. Jenkins and Reid H. Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy McClure, and several nieces and nephews. Anita graduated from Upper Darby High School, Philadelphia, Pa. During World War II, she worked for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Norfolk, Va., and Huntington, W.Va. She was married to Louis Muller of Huntington, W.Va., for 58 years. Anita was a dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church, an avid bridge player and a member of Huntington Women's Club. The funeral service will be conducted at noon December 28, 2019, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704, in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019