Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
ANNA LEE MEADOWS


1934 - 2020
ANNA LEE MEADOWS Obituary

ANNA LEE MEADOWS, 85, of Huntington, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Shirley Ball Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Anna was born April 11, 1934, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter Wayne and Nellie Edgell Mayse. She retired from the former State Hospital in the Medical Records department. She was a member of Baptist Temple. Also preceding her in death was her husband, William Edward Meadows Jr. Survivors include three sons, William R. (Della) Meadows of Proctorville, Ohio, David W. (Patty) Meadows of Huntington, Michael K. (Kim) Meadows of Barboursville; six grandchildren, Laura Meadows, John (Jennifer) Meadows, Kim (Ben) Harvey, Brian (Kasey) Meadows, Kristi (Brandon) Caserta and Sean (Sherelyn) Lynch; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Beckett of Richmond, Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank everyone at Wyngate at Rivers Edge in Proctorville, Ohio, for her good care and friendship. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
