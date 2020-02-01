|
ANNA MAE CANTRELL HARMON passed from this life into the next on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a prolonged time of dealing with the results of a stroke she experienced in 2008. Anna Mae was the daughter of Harland Jordan Cantrell and Pauline Davis Cantrell, formerly of Washington Avenue in Huntington. Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Fred Harmon; her grandmother, Eva Plymale Davis (formerly of Huntington); her sister, Harlene Cantrell Blankenship and brother-in-law Jack Blankenship (both formerly of Huntington); her sister, Betty Ruth Cantrell Matthews and brother-in-law Bill Mathews (formerly of Grove City, Ohio); her son-in-law, Warren Parsons (formerly of Columbus, Ohio); her granddaughter, Amy Lynn Harmon Boster (formerly of Huntington); her brother-in-law, Robert Cecil Harmon (formerly of Newberry, S.C.); and her niece, Faye Harmon Smith (formerly of Newberry, S.C.). Anna Mae is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John Fred Harmon II and Ramah Howerton Harmon (both of Huntington); her son, Paul Jordan ("P.J.") Harmon and Terry Lee Droege Harmon (both of Elkins, W.Va.); her sister, Lareita Cantrell Parsons of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, John William Harmon (of Columbus, Ohio); grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Dr. Robert Christopher Harmon and Dr. Vanessa Lee (of Colorado Springs, Colo.); granddaughter, Johanna Jordan ("Annie") Harmon of Claryville, NY; and Matthew Lee Harmon of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandson, Sean Michael Boster (of Huntington); great-grandson, Aaron Christopher Boster (of Huntington); Kellie Elizabeth Boster Buchannon and great-grandson-in-law, Joseph "Buck" Buchannon (of Granbury, TX); plus great-grandson, Jonathan Lee Harmon; great-grandson, Zachary Alexander Harmon; and great-granddaughter, Madeline Daisy Harmon (all of Colorado Springs, Colo.); sister-in-law, Narvice Harmon of Newberry, S.C.; sister-in-law, Margie Quinton Epting, and brother-in-law, Wayne Epting of Leesville, S.C.; and her nieces, Gail Harmon James (of Newberry, S.C.) and Brenda McClenathan of Peoria, Ariz.; and two nephews, David Blankenship of Huntington and Tommy Blankenship of Mint Hill, N.C. Anna Mae was extremely proud of and involved in the lives of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When her sons were younger, she kept beautiful gardens around their home, with numerous bird feeders. She encouraged her sons to marvel at nature through serving 35 years as a Cub-Scouter (den leader and Cub Master, Cub Day-Camp Leader), and was recognized for her service to the Tri-State Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Pack 82 through receipt of one of the highest volunteer awards, the Silver Beaver Award. Anna Mae served for many years as Ruling Elder of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, actively teaching Bible classes, children's Sunday School classes and Vacation Bible School classes. One of the service positions of which she was most proud and shared some of her greatest energy was as a member of the Board of Directors of Stepping Stones. Stepping Stones Inc. has provided care and services to troubled and troubling children since 1975. Of Anna Mae, Raymona Preston, Assistant Director of Stepping Stones, said in 2004: "Anna Mae became one of our recipients of the Eugene Spencer Footsteps Worth Following Award. To this day, she has a â€˜stepping stone' in our sidewalk with her name leading up to our Group Home. Judge Pratt awarded this honor and the following is some of the snippets I offered as talking points for him." In 1986 Anna Mae joined Stepping Stones Board of Directors. She had visited the Home many times with her best friend and Board Member, Gertrude Stapleton. Anna Mae has been responsible for many of the Home's "Firsts": created the Home's Voluntary Non-Denominational Bible Study, bringing energetic, dancing and toe-tapping joy to events as she arranged the entertainment, setting us on the road of Parent Education. Truly Anna Mae has gone â€¦ the extra step for kids and families. She â€¦ challenge(d) all of us to give of ourselves and never, ever lost sight of the importance of family, community and helping our kids reach their potential emotionally, physically and spiritually. Should friends and family wish to honor Anna Mae, flowers would certainly be appreciated, as she loved nature and adored arranging native and cultivated flowers, adored watching birds that came to her feeders. However, in lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider making a donation to Stepping Stones Inc. of Lavalette, Raymona Preston, MA, LPC/ALPS â€" Assistant Director Office, 304-429-2297, Fax 304-429-8365; Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 1129 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25701, Office: 304-429-2931. Those wishing to help celebrate the life of Anna Mae Cantrell Harmon may join family and friends at Reger Funeral Home and Chapel, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. www.regerfh.com, 304-522-2031. Viewing will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral (Service of Celebration of the Resurrection) will be 1 p.m. at the Chapel. Graveside Services will be 2:15 p.m. at the White Chapel Cemetery following the funeral.