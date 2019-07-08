Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA CORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MARGARITE CORN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA MARGARITE CORN Obituary




ANNA MARGARITE CORN, 78, of Huntington, passed July 6, 2019, at Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her late husband, James Corn; parents, Walter and Stella Mae Staley; and three sisters, Zola Hassett, Mary Staley and Helen Staley. Anna is survived by one brother, Charles (Ann) Staley; several nieces and nephews; and her very special niece, Yvonna Maynard. Anna was one of a kind. She loved her dogs and loved the outdoors. Special thank you to the staff at Teays Valley Center for their care, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Frasher's Personal Care. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now