ANNA MARGARITE CORN, 78, of Huntington, passed July 6, 2019, at Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her late husband, James Corn; parents, Walter and Stella Mae Staley; and three sisters, Zola Hassett, Mary Staley and Helen Staley. Anna is survived by one brother, Charles (Ann) Staley; several nieces and nephews; and her very special niece, Yvonna Maynard. Anna was one of a kind. She loved her dogs and loved the outdoors. Special thank you to the staff at Teays Valley Center for their care, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Frasher's Personal Care. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 8, 2019