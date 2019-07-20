|
|
ANNA MESSINGER SZIPSZKY, 97, passed away July 18, 2019, at Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 26, 1922, in Irvington, N.J. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. Szipszky Sr., one son, Stephen A. Szipszky Jr., two sisters, Carol Allen Goman and Bertha Gorshkoff. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol (Harold) Adkins; one son and daughter-in-law, Henry (Shelley) Szipszky. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years; enjoyed traveling, knitting and the beach. She was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, W.Va. A special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Lincoln Nursing for caring so much. Interment will be at Baltimore (Md.) National Cemetery at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019