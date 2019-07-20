Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA SZIPSZKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MESSINGER SZIPSZKY


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA MESSINGER SZIPSZKY Obituary




ANNA MESSINGER SZIPSZKY, 97, passed away July 18, 2019, at Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 26, 1922, in Irvington, N.J. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. Szipszky Sr., one son, Stephen A. Szipszky Jr., two sisters, Carol Allen Goman and Bertha Gorshkoff. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol (Harold) Adkins; one son and daughter-in-law, Henry (Shelley) Szipszky. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years; enjoyed traveling, knitting and the beach. She was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, W.Va. A special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Lincoln Nursing for caring so much. Interment will be at Baltimore (Md.) National Cemetery at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now