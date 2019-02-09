The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
ANNA RUTH MORRISON TAYLOR WILSON, 81, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born September 27, 1937, in Cabell County. She was preceded in death by one son, Kristopher Kent Taylor. She is survived by three sons, Don Alan Taylor of Frazier's Bottom, W.Va., Nicky Taylor and his wife Janet of Milton, and Joey Taylor and his wife Gail of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
