







ANNE W. CONLEY, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Tampa, Florida, died May 14, 2019, at her daughter's home in Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 30, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence White and Catherine Malone. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Cooper, and three brothers, Lawrence White, Bobby White and Joseph White, and a nephew, Kevin Cooper. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Catherine (Les) Jones of Overland Park, Kansas, Michele Denise (Bill) Zimmerman of Plant City, Florida, and Cheryl Anne Grimes of Huntington, WV; several grandchildren, Rachel Heilmann, Joshua (Brandi) Heilmann, Dr. Amanda (Kevin) Zimmerman, Casey (Derek) Zimmerman, Yvonne Heilmann and Katy Grimes; great-grandchildren, Olivia Heilmann, Haven Heilmann and Chandler Heilmann. She served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. Annie loved her family and her "Tuesday night" friends as well as her church family. She was very witty and had a great sense of adventure. Her friends used to say, "All you have to do is jingle the keys and Annie will jump in the car." Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington, W.Va. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. In honor of her life, do someone a good turn, bring an elderly neighbor a meal, pet a stray dog or call an old friend and have a laugh; she would like that. Wells Memorial Funeral Home, Plant City, Fla., is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019