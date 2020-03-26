|
|
On March 24, 2020, ANNETTE KRISTEN "KRIS" PINKERMAN went home to be with the Lord. Born March 9, 1967, Kris was a member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Kris was previously a faithful member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church, where she spent many years singing in the "Cox Landing Fine Choir" and playing piano. She is survived by her mother and father, John and Donna Pinkerman of Lesage, W.Va. Kris graduated from Barboursville High School and attended Marshall University. Kris lived a life of service as a member of the Lesage Lions Club. She served as District Governor for District 29-O in 2012-2013. She enjoyed traveling all over the US serving as a Lion. Kris was an employee of the West Virginia State Tax Department as the Tax and Revenue Manager. Kris lived life to the fullest. She was a "die-hard" Marshall Fan and enjoyed tailgating with her family and friends while cheering on the Herd. Kris loved to travel, spending as much time as she could enjoying Myrtle Beach with family and friends; she referred to it as "her happy place." Kris also leaves behind a sister, Johnna (David) Adams of Huntington, W.Va. She will be missed by her beloved nephew, Jordan (Mallory) Adams of Ona, W.Va., and niece, Sydney Adams and fiance Trevor Crewey of Lexington, Ky., who fondly referred to her as KooKoo, a term of endearment that she loved. She will be missed by her sweet, constant K-9 companion, "Dolly," who stayed by her side through her illness. Kris leaves a void in her community and friends circle that will never be filled. She enjoyed the friendship of people all over the country, all of whom she leaves a legacy of love. Kris will be missed by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who have been blessed to have her sweet presence in their lives. The Thomas family Christmas will never be the same without our Kris. We take solace in the truth that Kris firmly believed, "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8. Services will be private, with Reverend Marc Price officiating a family service at Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville, W.Va. In light of the current health crisis, the family will have a celebration of Kris' life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would rather make a contribution to the WV Lions Sight Conservation Foundation, 1170 Avalon Road, Fairmont, WV 26554, or the organization of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020