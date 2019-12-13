|
ANNIE DELORIS ADKINS RATLIFF, 86, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 2, 1933, at Beech Fork, Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Presly Cleo and Isabell Daniels Adkins. Her husband George Ratliff; her companion James Donald Chapman; a daughter, Peggy Jo Treaster; and a son, David Ray Ratliff, also preceded her in death. She was an airbrush painter. Survivors include a son, George Allen (Dean) Ratliff; six daughters, Mary Katherine Stevens, Janette Burns, Donna Smith, Rebecca Chapman, Jeannie Lambert and Christina Claxon; a brother, Willie Adkins; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Trista Copley, her fiance, Tim Watts, and her children, Aidyn Lee and Austin Ryan, and a special grandson, George Ryan Ratliff and his children, Chace Ryan, G.B., and Athena Marie. In accordance with her wishes, Annie was cremated and there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019