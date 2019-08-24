|
ANNIE MAY WILEY RAMEY, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne. She was born August 18, 1927, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joe and Dora Taylor Wiley. Annie was a member of the Lavalette Baptist Church of Jesus Christ. In the late 1960s, she and her husband, Roy Ramey, established Ramey's Furniture in Wayne, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy Ramey; two sons, Leslie "Les" Ramey and an infant son Minuard Ramey; two sons-in-law, Bobby Davis and Larry Ross; and a brother, Ben Wiley. Survivors include three sons, Dallas Ramey and wife Donna, Joe Ramey and wife Jeannie, and Roy Ramey Jr. and wife Louise; three daughters, Doris Davis, Deidre "DeDe" Ross, and Carol May and husband Randy; a daughter-in-law, Sherri Ramey; three brothers, Marion "Bob" Wiley and wife Connie, Lucian Wiley, and Ted Wiley and wife Imogene; two sisters, Sallie Ferguson and Carol Webb and husband Hurston; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Whitmore and the staff of Valley Health, Hospice of Huntington and to her wonderful caregivers, Brenda Johnson and Veronica May. Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019