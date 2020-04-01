|
|
ANTHONY DALE "TONY" ADKINS, 60, of Barboursville, WV, Sept. 23, 1959, to March 29, 2020. Our precious Tony joined his Mom in heaven. Preceded in death by Mother, Ramona Toney Marks, and brother, Rick Scragg. Left to cherish sister, Terry Scragg Francis, and nephew, Tim McDaniel. Extended family, Colleen Stewart, Dustin and Nick Barton. Thank you to Starlight Behavioral Services Jackie, RN. Special caregivers for many years. Tammy, Jeff, Chris and Mary. Thanks to Hospice of Huntington, nurse Laura and Willa. Thanks to Hospice House for their care. No services at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020