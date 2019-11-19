Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
ANTHONY LEE SIMPKINS


1970 - 2019
ANTHONY LEE SIMPKINS, 49, of Midkiff, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at home. He was born August 20, 1970 in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Barbara Bellomy Simpkins and the late Jackie Simpkins. Additional survivors include two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Mark Ball, LeAnn and Joey Perry; niece Allison Ball; nephews Wyatt Ball and Colby Perry; and a great-nephew, Joseph Frye. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, with Paul Stevens officiating. The burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be Tuesday, November 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
